Govt. all set to introduce Asom Darshan scheme

The State government is all set to launch the Asom Darshan scheme on Monday under which Rs 710 crore will be spent to develop and publicize places of tourist interest and religious importance.

The three components of the scheme include enhancement of the annuity grant given to devalayas by Rs 2 lakh, a grant of Rs 10 lakh to upgrade infrastructure of 915 religious places and Rs 615-crore road works to improve connectivity to these places.

Among the 915 religious places which will get Rs 10 lakh for infrastructure upgrade are 459 temples, 186 satras, 123 naamghars, 47 mosques and 26 churches. All these institutions are more than 100 years old and according to the minister in many of these places, lack of essential facilities have been creating a huge challenge and making experiences of devotees less than desirable. The scheme will be implemented by the respective deputy commissioners.

The PWD will spearhead the initiative of improving the road network to these places at a cost of Rs 615 crore.