Govt. Announces Names Of Padma Shri Awardees

Ahead of the Republic Day, the Union Government has announced the list of 21 Padma-Shri awardees for this year.
PADMA Shri (21): Awarded for “distinguished service”, it is the fourth-highest civilian award in India.
- Jagdish Lal Ahuja: “Selflessly organizing langar for over 500 poor patients daily for over two decades. ”
- Mohammed Sharif: “ Performed the last rites of over 25,000 unclaimed bodies in and around Faizabad over the past 25 years ”
- Javed Ahmed Tak: “ Improving the lives of Kashmir’s divyang children. ”
- Tulsi Gowda: “ Known as the encyclopedia of forests, she at the age of 72 continues to nurture plants ”
- Sathyanarayan: “ For promoting education in remote Arunachal Pradesh ”
- Abdul Jabbar: “ Convener of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Udyog Sangathan ”
- Usha Chaumar: “ A manual scavenger since the age of 7 ”
- Harekala Hajabba (AKA Akshara Santa) — “Educated poor children in Dakshin Kannada for over 20 years.”
- Arunoday Mondal: “ Doctor who travels six hours every weekend to treat patients in remote Sundarban villages. ”
- Radha Mohan & Sabarmat: “ Started Sambhav, a resource center for farmers across the country where they visit to exchange seeds and learn organic farming. ”
- Kushal Konwar: “ Guwahati veterinarian who has devoted his life to the conservation of Asian elephants. He hasn’t taken a single weekend off in the last three decades. ”
- Trinity Saioo: “ school teacher and tribal farmer who led 800 women in the Jaintia Hills region to cultivate and boost the popularity of the indigenous, high curcumin content Lakadong variety of turmeric ”
- Ravi Kannan: “ Oncologist from Chennai who has treated over 70,000 cancer patients free of cost in Barak valley. ”
- S Ramakrishnan: “ Divyang social worker from Tamil Nadu. ”
- Sundaram Verma: “ A Rajasthan farmer who grew 50,000 trees ”
- Popatrao Pawar: “ Transformed a drought-prone village of Maharashtra into a green model village. ”
- Munna Master: “ Muslim Bhajan singer. Has penned bhajans in praise of Lord Krishna & Cows ”
- Yogi Aeron: “ Treats over 500 patients free of cost every year, suffering from burns or are mauled by animals – Patients are mostly poor, hill women from remote villages in the Himalayas. ”
- Rahibai Soma Popere: “ Illiterate Tribal farmer from Ahmednagar district, honored with the title of ‘Seed Mother’ by CSIR for her inspirational work in the tribal-dominated region ”
- Himmata Ram: “ Took care of 1,000+ birds & animals by feeding them with 20 kg grains every day ”
- Moozhikkal: “ Preserving the traditional art form of Nokkuvidhya Pavakalli, currently under the threat of extinction ”