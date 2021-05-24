Govt Approved Ayurvedic Drug For COVID Patients Available In Guwahati

In an attempt to combat COVID-19, AYUSH-64 will be available at Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy, Bhetapara, Borsojai, under Central Council of Research in Homoeopathy, Ministry of AYUSH.

AYUSH 64 is an Ayurvedic formulation which is developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), the apex body for research in Ayurveda under the Ministry of AYUSH.

Patients or their representatives can visit the Institute with a copy of RAT/ RT PCR positive report and Aadhar Card/valid photo Id to get free AYUSH 64 tablets, an official release stated.

As per the Ministry of AYUSH guidelines, AYUSH 64 is to be provided to asymptomatic, mild, and moderate COVID-19 patients in home isolation. All patients above the age of 18 years, who are not pregnant or lactating can take the medicine.

Also Read: First Yellow Fungus Infection Case Reported In Uttar Pradesh

The efficacy of the drug in the management of asymptomatic, mild & moderate cases of Covid 19 has been proved and showed clinically significant improvement, and thus lesser period of hospitalization was reported as compared to the subjects who were on standard care alone. It also has shown significant beneficial effects on general health, fatigue, anxiety, stress, appetite, general well-being, and sleep through robust multi-centered clinical trials, the release added.

AYUSH 64 has been studied in collaboration with the Council of Scientific And Industrial Research as a multicentric study and recently endorsed by the Monitoring Committee OF AYUSH-CSIR.

AYUSH 64 has also been recommended in National Clinical Management of COVID19 Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga and on May 7.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister (in-charge), Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India launched a nationwide distribution campaign of AYUSH64.

Further information can be sought at the Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy, Bhetapara, or call 03612306202, 8638969611.