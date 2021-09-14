Govt By-passing Crucial Clause of Assam Accord Due To CAA: AJP

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Tuesday accused the state government diverting “crucial” clause 5 of the Assam Accord, which deals with cut-off date for identification of illegal foreigners by bringing in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The party alleged alleged that the BJP party-led government implementation of CAA has reduced the Assamese people to a minority status in their own state in order to appease “foreigners”.

Clause 5 of the Assam Accord specifies the cut-off date, March 25, 1971, for identifying and deporting foreigners. But the Accord will become irrelevant when the CAA is implemented, the party said in a press statement.

This vital clause has been ignored by the government when it recently formed a committee to implement the Accord, they added.

Meanwhile, Assam government had on September 7 announced a committee with its ministers and representatives of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), which was a signatory of the Accord as member to prepare a roadmap within three months to implement the Assam Accord.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a statement the same day had said that the meeting decided to prepare an implementation framework to implement the provisions of Assam Accord with special reference to Clause 6,7, 9 and 10 .