Govt Changes Rules For Intl Roaming SIM Cards After TRAI Recommendations

The Department of Telecom of the Government of India on Tuesday changed the no-objection certificate rules for the sale or rent of international roaming SIM cards to enhance customer protection, according to an official statement.

The decision was taken with the aim to benefit Indians visiting abroad and to also streamline the procedures in line with other licenses.

The statement read, “The revised policy mandates the NOC holders to make provision for providing information regarding customer care service, contact details, escalation matrix, itemised bills, information related to tariff plans, services offered, etc.”.

“Provision has also been made to strengthen Billing and consumer grievance redressal mechanism to facilitate time bound resolution of grievance by the NOC holders with provision for Appellate Authority in DoT”, it added.

The changed terms and conditions were finalized by the Telecom Department after long and careful considerations on the suo-moto recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on the sale or rent of international roaming SIM cards or global calling cards of foreign operators in India.

