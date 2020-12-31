Govt Claims Average Retail Onion Price Down By 60%

The average retail price of onions has dropped by 60 percent this year to Rs 40 per kg, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said on Thursday.

“In one month alone, the all-India average retail price of onion has dropped by 33.33 percent to Rs 40 per kg today from Rs 60 per kg on November 30 this year,” she said to PTI.

Since December 31, 2019, when the nationwide average price was as high as Rs 100 per kg, it has fallen to Rs 40 per kg now, , Nandan said.

The average price in Delhi is even lower at Rs 30 per kg as on Thursday, as compared to Rs 100 per kg on December 31, 2019, she said.

In Mumbai, the average price was Rs 48 per kg on Thursday as against Rs 93 per kg a year ago, while it has fallen from Rs 90 to Rs 40 per kg in Kolkata and from Rs 85 to Rs 42 per kg in the said period, according to data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Nandan said the 60 percent decline in the nationwide average price has been possible due to timely government interventions taken since September, the report added.