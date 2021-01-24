Govt Committed To Protect All Rights Of People In BTR: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in Kokrajhar to attend the first Bodoland Accord Day and said that the BJP led government in both state and centre are committed to protect all the constitutional rights of the people of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

As part of the celebrations of the first Bodoland Peace Accord day, families of martyrs who were sacrificed during the conflict times in the region were given compensation cheques of four lakh rupees each.

A tripartite accord for final settlement of demands in Bodoland was signed on January 27 in New Delhi last year.

The Union Minister said, “All communities of the region and this state will be protected by the government. BJP will ensure protection of all legal, social, economic, cultural and political rights of the Bodo community”

“The previous governments have mislead youths in the region but BJP will protect your rights”.

Bodoland was renamed as Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) during the signing of the Peace Accord last year, and was expected to have more administrative powers and restore peace and development in the insurgency-ravaged areas of the region.

Shah said during the event said that BTR is heading towards peace and development. In the last few years over 5000 people have died due to extremism, insurgency and conflict but due to the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government and now the BTC CEM Promod Boro, the road to peace process has began and will continue to prevail in the region.

The Union Home Minister also cautioned the people to be aware of those who try to create discrimination between different indigenous communities across the state. “We will fight such forces together,” the minister said.

“The development in the region and the success of the BTC elections is just the trailer and we have won the semi final we will win the finals very soon in the Assam Assembly elections,” he added.

The minister also said the developmental works undertaken under the 5000 crore rupees package that has been sanctioned for the region is already underway.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, National Vice President and Assam state in-charge Baijayant Panda, Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP State President Ranjit Dass, and Bodoland Territorial Council Executive Members were all present at the event.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal extending his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and said, “It is due to their efforts and our collective governance that BTR Peace Accord has been implemented here resulting in transformation of the region and there now peace is prevailing among all the communities in different districts of BTR”.

“We will all work together for the road to change, transformation and development in the BTR region,” the Chief Minister added.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro said, “Because of the Peace Accord signed last year many developmental changes have been observed. The central government’s commitment to protect our language, culture, and community has changed the social, economic and political scenario of the state”.

“Due to the implementation of the Bodoland Peace Accord there is peace in the region today. The Prime Minister last year had said not a drop of blood will be shed in the region and in the recently conducted BTC election we experienced the example,” he added.