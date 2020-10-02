“Govt Committed To Safety of Mothers and Sisters” – Yogi

Amid increasing pressure on his administration to deliver justice in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the 20-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, CM Yogi Adityanath today tweeted saying that his government was “committed to the safety, security and development of all mothers and sisters”.

He wrote in Hindi that “those who even think of harming mothers and daughters in UP, their destruction is assured. They will get such punishment that will set an example for the future. The government of UP is committed to the safety and security and development of all mothers and sisters. This is our commitment and promise.”

Following the heinous incident that occurred on September 14, Yogi’s administration has been heavily criticised. The incident has sparked a row in a country and raised serious questions on the safety of women.