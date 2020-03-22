Top StoriesNational

Govt decides to lockdown 75 districts across country

By Pratidin Bureau
The Centre on Sunday ordered state governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in 75 districts of India that have reported confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths.

It added that the state governments can expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation.

The decisions have been taken at a high-level meeting attended by chief secretaries of all states and the cabinet secretary and the principal secretary to the prime minister.

It has also been decided to suspend the interstate bus services till March 31, the officials said.

The names of the districts have not yet been announced.

