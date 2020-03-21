NationalTop Stories

Govt. fixes prices of hand sanitizer and masks

By Pratidin Bureau
The government of India has capped the prices of hand sanitizers and masks to prevent firms and companies from overcharging amid panic-buying due to the coronavirus threat.

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday tweeted that the price of 200 ml bottle of hand sanitizer cannot be sold for more than Rs. 100. Minister also added that masks cannot be sold for more than Rs. 10 per piece.

Earlier, it was reported that retail and e-tailers were charging very high prices for hand sanitizers and masks, which are much-needed commodities during the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Health experts have advised people to keep their hands clean as it may help reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

