Govt Focused More On COVID Testing & Vaccination: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that there is no possibility of a lockdown across Assam and the health ministry is giving emphasis on COVID-19 vaccination and testing.

During a visit to the Kalapahar COVID hospital to review the preparedness, the minister said that the doctors, physicians, and nurses are totally experienced in handling cases of the virus. The minister further claimed that the state’s COVID positivity rate has remained at 0.50 per cent.

Sarma also said that medical supplies are much cheaper than before and shouldn’t be an obstacle while dealing with the

Ahead of the Bohag Bihu festival, the minister said Bihu celebrations will be observed in accordance with COVID protocols and no there are no plans of closing down schools.

However, Sarma stressed upon the need for COVID vaccination of teachers.

