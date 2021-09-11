Govt Funded Road Technology Firm Granted Patent For Green Invention “Tailor-Made Cold Binder”

BitChem Asphalt Technologies Limited, pioneers’ in the Coldmix® Technology Industry, announced on Friday that they have been granted a patent for its Green invention “TAILOR-MADE COLD BINDER” by The Patent Office, Government of India for a period of 20 years, effective June 30, 2017, in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970 vide patent no. – 376242.

With this accomplishment, the already much acclaimed Green technology company has set up an unmatchable milestone for its product as a patent not only grants the legal right to BitChem to exclude others from exploiting its patented invention “TAILOR-MADE COLD BINDER” but also entitles them to exclude others from making, using, offering for sale, selling or importing its invention.

On earning the honour of product patent, an elated Rajeev Agarwal, Founder & CEO – BitChem , quoted, “BitChem has been continuously educating the road sector on benefits of using its tailor made products.”

He further added, “ We are thankful to the Patent Office to understand our innovation and grant us the patent. This will help us convince various State Road Dept. to use genuine Patented Products for long-lasting roads.”

He strongly believes that this patent grant will be a major breakthrough to ensure generic use of ColdMix is strictly regulated for use in construction under various PMGSY & PWD roads to support in creating a pollution-free environment for our future generations to live in.

BitChem is a reputed new-generation Road Science company into manufacturing Bitumen Emulsions and caters for the best Road Technologies in the construction of Green Roads in the Country based in Guwahati, Assam. Its credibility can be gauged from the awards, coupled with recognition from Hon’ble President of India through CSIR Technology award – 2017 and recent funding received from Technology Development Board-Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to set up a state-of-the-art automatic industrial facility in Durgapur, West Bengal.

Cold Mix road construction technology is environment friendly leading to zero percent carbon emission and is 2-3 times faster than the conventional technology, as it allows work in all climatic conditions including rain. Since 2008, using its premium quality-high performance Regular Emulsion &BitChemColdmix®, BitChemhas completed more than 8500+ kms of roads under PMGSY & PWD across India to mold a Greener Future ahead through building Pollution-free Nation through its Green Roads Mission. BitChem product comes with brand assurance with a zero percent failure rate with money-back guarantee.

BitChem is an SM Group Company, led by Mr. Sarat Kr. Jain, a renowned businessman having served as the Chairman of Federation ofIndustries & Commerce of Northeast Region (FINER) for 5 years and also as a Board of Directors in International Hospital, Guwahati.

SM Group is among the fastest-growing business houses in NorthEast India, popularly known as the most respected and most trusted brands catering to diverse needs and requirements specializing in Steel distribution, Met Coke Manufacturing, Road Science, Roofing sheets, Real Estate, Infrastructure & hospitality.