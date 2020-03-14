National

Govt hikes excise duty on petrol, diesel

By Pratidin Bureau
176

Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.

Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre in case of petrol and to Rs 4 in case of diesel, an official notification said.

Additionally, road cess on petrol was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10.

The increase in excise duty would in normal course result in a hike in petrol and diesel prices but most of it would be adjusted against the fall in rates that would have necessitated because of slump in international oil prices.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Rajiv Gandhi’s Assasin Nalini Released for a Month

Regional

Camel dead in Dhula police station

World

30 Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists killed in Mali

Regional

Govt tries to make NRC valueless: ASSP

Regional

Bharat Ratna Row | Tej told ‘lies’ : Naba Doley

Regional

Brisk Polling in Eastern Region By-Polls

Comments
Loading...