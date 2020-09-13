Govt Issues Post-COVID Follow Up Protocol

Amid the increasing cases of coronavirus alongside the surge in recoveries, the Indian union health ministry on Sunday issued the post-COVID management protocols.

According to the official notification of the ministry, the document provides an integrated holistic approach for managing patients who have recovered enough from COVID for care at home. It is not meant to be used as preventive and curative therapy. The recovery period is likely to be longer for patients who suffered from a more severe form of the disease and those with pre-existing illnesses.

Post-COVID Follow Up Protocol

At individual level Continue COVID appropriate behaviour (use of mask, hand & respiratory hygiene, physical distancing). Drink an adequate amount of warm water (if not contra-indicated). Take immunity promoting AYUSH medicine (details of medicines and their dosage is at Annexure I – To be practiced and prescribed by a qualified practitioner of AYUSH. If health permits, regular household work to be done. Professional work to be resumed in a graded manner.



Mild/ moderate exercise

Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and Meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed. Breathing exercises as prescribed by treating physician. Daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolerated.



Balanced nutritious diet, preferably easy to digest freshly cooked soft diet. Have adequate sleep and rest. Avoid smoking and consumption of alcohol. Take regular medications as advised for COVID and also for managing comorbidities, if any. Doctor to be always informed about all medicines that the individual is taking (allopathic/AYUSH) so as to avoid prescription interaction. Self-health monitoring at home – temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar (especially, if diabetic), pulse oximetry etc. (if medically advised) If there is persistent dry cough / sore throat, do saline gargles and take steam inhalation. The addition of herbs/spices for gargling/steam inhalation (refer to Annexure I). Cough medications, should be taken on advice of medical doctor or qualified practitioner of Ayush. Look for early warning signs like high grade fever, breathlessness, Sp0 2 < 95%, unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion, focal weakness.



At the level of community Recovered individuals to share their positive experiences with their friends and relatives using social media, community leaders, opinion leaders, religious leaders for creating awareness, dispelling myths, and stigma. Take the support of community-based self-help groups, civil society organizations, and qualified professionals for the recovery and rehabilitation process (medical, social, occupational, livelihood). Seek psycho-social support from peers, community health workers, counsellors. If required seek mental health support service. Participate in group sessions of Yoga, Meditation, etc. while taking all due precautions like physical distancing.

