ASSAM: Govt issues strict guidelines for African swine fever

In view of African swine fever infection reported in different parts of the state, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the administration of all the five districts to ensure that intermingling of domestic and wild pigs does not take place and movement of domestic pigs are restricted so as to stop further infection. He also directed to hold awareness meetings in the villages adjoining the Kaziranga national park.

Considering the set back faced by the tourism sector during the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister Sonowal directed the administration and forest department of all the five districts to moot up a plan to rejuvenate the tourism sector at Kaziranga National Park.

Further, as a good will gesture towards the lockdown affected jeep and elephant safari operators, Chief Minister distributed financial aid among them provided by Kaziranga foundation. He also handed over thermal scanners to the director of the park which are to be used in different ranges of the park.