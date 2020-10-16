National

Govt Lifts Restrictions on Export of Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers

By Pratidin Bureau
30

The Center lifted all restrictions on export of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

“The export of alcohol based hand sanitizers in container with dispenser pumps is free for export making export of alcohol based hand sanitizers in any form/packaging freely exportable, with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the government had banned export of all types of sanitizers in March, but limited the restriction in May to only alcohol-based sanitizers.

In June, the government further relaxed the export restrictions and limited the ban on alcohol-based hand sanitizers to only those in containers with dispenser pumps.

