Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, interacted with field officials from states and districts to converse about their experience in handling the pandemic. In the virtual meeting today, PM Modi said that efforts on to provide states with a 15-day advance schedule of vaccination. “Continuous efforts being made to ramp up COVID vaccine supply in a big way,” he said.

Batting for vaccination as a strong way to fight COVID, PM said that the administration will have to collectively root out all myths about vaccination.

“There are different challenges in every district of our country. You understand the challenges of your district best. When your district wins, it is the country’s victory. If your district defeats COVID19, so does the country,” Narendra Modi said during his interaction as reported by Times Now.

“You all are playing a very important role in the battle against Corona. In a way, you are the field commanders of this battle,” he further said.

In his virtual interaction, which was also attended by CMs of many states, PM said that there is a dip in the number of COVID-19 cases in some states while an increase in others. “As the cases are decreasing, we need to be more alert. I have been requesting in the meetings which were held in last one year that our fight is to save every single life,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Notably, the officials who apprised PM Modi about the COVID situation, are posted in states and districts, which have recorded a significant surge in coronavirus cases.

The Prime Minister’s Office had earlier said that the field officials would share their experience and suggest measures to contain the Covid spread, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

“Through their interaction with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the officials will share some best practices, in addition to suggestions and recommendations for continuing our ongoing battle against COVID-19, especially in semi-urban and rural areas,” the PMO stated.

Also Read: 270 Doctors Die Of COVID-19 In 2nd Wave: IMA