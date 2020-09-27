Govt Needs 80,000 cr For COVID Vaccine: SERUM

In the fight to combat coronavirus, the Indian government will require at least rupees 80, 000 crores over the next one year for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and immunization, SERUM Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

On Saturday evening, Poonawalla, took to Twitter stating, “Quick question; will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that’s what the ministry of health and family welfare needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle”.

He further added, “I ask this question, because we need to plan and guide, vaccine manufacturers both in India and overseas to service the needs of our country in terms of procurement and distribution”.

The statement from one of the leading vaccine suppliers has raised serious concerns among the tweeple about Indian governance.

However, Poonawalla was quoted saying in a Times of India report today, “The government has assured that there will be plenty of funds available for vaccines. We have now been assured by the highest levels in the government that enough funds will be available for vaccine procurement, supply and logistics. This is good news”.

SERUM institute is the promoter of the world’s largest producer of the vaccine. SERUM is in collaboration with global manufacturers such as AstraZeneca and Novavax for potential Covid-19 vaccines that are currently under clinical trial.