Govt Not To Provide Ambulances Post COVID Recovery

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative
COVID-19 patients, henceforth, upon their discharge from hospitals, will have to find a way to go back home themselves.

Government will not provide ambulances to take the patients home once they recover from the contagion.

This was informed today by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Health Minister, however, added that the conveyance of patients belonging to other districts will be taken care of by the government.

During the press meet, he also informed that all schools across the state will reopen on September 1.

However, for the first 15 days, the teachers will focus on in-depth sanitization of their respective institutions. Moreover, the government will arrange for free masks for the students. 

It was also informed that from September 15 onwards, the students of primary schools and upper primary schools will be given mid day meals and one week’s question paper and study material. Next week, their papers will be checked in front of them.

