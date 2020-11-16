Govt Opposes Those Who Throttle Freedom Of Press: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day on Monday and said the Narendra Modi government is committed towards the freedom of press and strongly opposes those who throttle it.

“Greetings on #NationalPressDay. Our media fraternity is working tirelessly towards strengthening the foundations of our great nation.

“Modi govt is committed towards the freedom of Press and strongly oppose those who throttle it. I applaud media’s remarkable role during COVID-19,” he tweeted.

On the contrary, India ranked 142 out of 180 nations this year on Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders. In 2015, India had secured 136 out of 178 nations .