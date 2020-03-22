Govt. orders lockdown for 5 districts, 8 towns in Odisha

In order to contain the spread of Coronavirus, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday ordered a near-total lockdown of 5 districts and 8 towns including the State capital for a week.

According to the notification issued by the State Health and Family Welfare Department, more than 3000 people have returned to Odisha from foreign countries and registered themselves in the COVID-19 portal. A majority of these returnees are from six revenue districts, it was learned.

Therefore the State Government has imposed a lockdown in the territorial jurisdiction of revenue districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapada, Angul and the municipal jurisdiction of Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Jajpur, Jajpur Road and Bhadrak from 7 am on Sunday, 22nd March 2020 to 9 pm on 29th March 2020.