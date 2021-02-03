Govt Reacts To Tweets By Rihanna, Other Celebs On Farmers’ Protest

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on Wednesday after few international personalities including pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg voiced their support for the ongoing farmers’ protest.

In its statement, the ministry stated that the protest is being carried out by “a very small section of farmers” in parts of India. It further warned against the “temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments”.

The ministry also denounced the violence on Republic Day during the tractor rally and also vandalism at the historic Red Fort, saying that some vested interest groups were trying to enforce their agenda on the farmers protest.

“We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse,” the foreign ministry said in the statement , which included the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”

The government said the Parliament of India after debate and discussion passed “reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector” and the reforms “give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers.” The laws also paved the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming, the foreign ministry stressed.

“A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms,” said the statement, adding that the government, “respecting the sentiments of the protestors”, has initiated talks. “The Government has even offered to keep the laws on hold, an offer iterated by no less than the Prime Minister of India,” the government said.

“Yet, it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India’s Republic Day. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was besmirched, and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian capital.

“Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere.”

According to the government, the police handled the protests with utmost restraint.

“It may be noted that hundreds of men and women serving in the police have been physically attacked, and in some cases stabbed and seriously wounded. We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.”

Earlier today, pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg came out in support of the farmers. US Vice President Kamala Harris’ neice, Meena Harris, also voiced her support for the same. Former adult star Mia Khalifa also tweeted on the issue.

