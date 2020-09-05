NationalTop Stories

‘Govt Recruitments To Continue’: Finance Min Clarifies

By Pratidin Bureau
The Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance issued a circular on Friday to curb official spending due to an economic crisis that happened because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic ‘does not affect or curtail recruitment for government jobs’, the Centre clarified on Saturday.

“The Dept. of Expenditure circular dated Sept 04, 2020 deals with internal procedure for creation of posts and does NOT in any way affect or curtail recruitment,” the Ministry of Finance tweeted to clarify some points of the circular.

“There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Govt of India. Normal recruitments through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Railway Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs,” it added.

In the circular, dated September 4, the Department of Expenditure, said, “banned some non-developmental expenditures to ensure availability of adequate resources for meeting the needs of critical priority schemes”.

The circular also stated, “a ban on creation of new posts, except with the approval of Department of Expenditure, in Ministries/Departments, Attached Offices, Subordinate Offices, Statutory Bodies, and Autonomous Bodies.”

