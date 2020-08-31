“Govt Shouldn’t Spend on Namghar, Mosque” – Hiren Gohain

The government should spend on the state’s health infrastructure instead of places of worship including Namghar and Mosque.

This was suggested today by the renowned litterateur and social scientist Hiren Gohain at a press meet.

Talking to media persons, he expressed his disappointment over the fact that government is spending on places of worship instead of health. He added that people will take care of Namghars themselves.

Commenting on NRC, he said that a few inaccuracies had crept into it, and that those need to be corrected.