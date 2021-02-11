Top StoriesRegional

Govt Still Examining Clause 6 Report: Assam Guv

By Pratidin Bureau
On the first day of Assam Assembly, Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday said the report on implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord that was submitted nearly a year ago is still under the examination of the State government from the legal point of view.

A high-level committee (HLC) headed by Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma was constituted for the implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord at the earliest, the governor said.

The high level committee submitted the report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 25 last year for examination and sending it to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

