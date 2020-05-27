Govt takes measures to stop electrocution during flood

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today directed the Power Department to take necessary measures to prevent incidences of electrocution in flood-affected areas of the State.

Sonowal also asked the department to assess the condition of all transformers, electric poles and transmission lines and repair the same at the earliest to stop the possibility of any untoward incident.

The Chief Minister also asked the department to hold a meeting with the Industry and Commerce Department to ensure adequate supply of electricity for the proposed industries in the State. Further, stating the State Government’s commitment to boost the agriculture sector and ensuring remunerative prices for farmers, the Chief Minister asked the officials to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the cold storages to house agricultural produce.

Moreover, underlining the need for generating awareness among consumers to make regular payment of electricity bills, the Chief Minister directed the officials to adopt a more professional approach. He also stressed on timely meeting of sub-division level monitoring and evaluation committees of the Power Department and asked the officials to take help of the local MLAs in this regard. The Chief Minister also lauded the role of Power Department officials for their dedicated service to the public amid COVID-19 pandemic.