Govt To Launch Wi-Fi Massive Networks Called PM-Wani

The Union cabinet on Wednesday took a decision to launch a PM- Wi-Fi Access Network Interface known as ‘PM-Wani’ to disseminate WIFI network on a large scale across India, Information Technology (IT) Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced.

Addressing the media, Prasad said one crore public data centres will be opened across the country and there will be no license, fee, or registration for it.

Prasad also said that “businesses can take services from Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio or any such internet service provider (ISP) and use their physical location to provide Wi-Fi to anyone who happens to be nearby”.

In an official release, it said, “The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval forthe proposal of DoT for setting up of Public Wi-Fi Networks by Public Data Office Aggregators (PDOAs) to provide public Wi-Fi service through Public Data Offices (PDOs) spread across length and breadth of the country to accelerate proliferation of Broadband Internet services through Public Wi-Fi network in the country.”

“The proliferation of public Wi-Fi will not only create employment but also enhance disposable incomes in the hands of small and medium entrepreneurs and boost the GDP of the country”, the statement added.