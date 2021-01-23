Govt To Protect Land & Culture Of Assam: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave away ownership certificates to over one lakh families and reinforced that both the central and state governments are committed to protect the land, integrity, culture and language of the people of Assam.

The Prime Minister handed over the pattas to atleast ten people at the historic ground of Jerenga Pathar in Joysagar, Sivasagar in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In his address to an estimated crowd of nearly two lakhs people, PM Modi said that in the last few years since the government has distributed land pattas to over two lakh families.

The prime minister alleged that due to the irresponsibility of the previous governments over six lakh indigenous families had no legal rights over their lands.

Modi asserted that they with addition of another lakh people securing their land rights, the government has been proving its commitment to protecting the rights of the indigenous people of the state.

The land ownership certificates (pattas) will guarantee their ”Swabhiman” (pride), Swadheenta (freedom) and Suraksha (protection), the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also claimed that since the time of the BJP’s governance in the state, massive development could be seen across all sectors.

The prime minister also emphasized that the women have benefitted the most from the implementation of the welfare and development schemes.