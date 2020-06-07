Top StoriesRegional

Govt. to take action on leopard killers

By Pratidin Bureau
The state government would conduct a proper investigation into the incident, where a leopard had been killed by a group of people in Katahbari area of Guwahati today, Minister for Environment and Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya said.

He told this in response to a question raised by netizens as to what action would be taken against the people who had brutally killed a leopard.

“Killing of this leopard is a criminal act. Accordingly, legal action is taken to arrest the suspects. The Police and the department are carrying out investigations,” he said.

People who have committed wrong should be punished. This innocent leopard is not at fault. It is questionable as to why these people are so happy after killing this animal. Perhaps, they do not know the consequences of killing an animal in such a brutal manner.

