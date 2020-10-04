“Govt Working To Ensure Vaccine For All” – Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in his weekly Sunday Samvaad, said that the government was relentlessly working to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine is available to all the citizens once it is out.

Hindustan Times reported the Minister as saying, “Our government is working round the clock to ensure that there is a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines, once they are ready. Our utmost priority is how to ensure vaccine for each and everybody in the country.”

He further said, “A high-level expert body is studying all aspects of the vaccine, including how to ensure equitable distribution. Lists of citizen groups that would require vaccine immediately are being made by the health ministry in association with the state government.”

Harsh Vardhan further said that the states have asked to submit lists of the groups of people that would need the vaccine first.

Giving a ray of hope, he added that the “government’s target is to receive and utilise 400-500 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine covering approximately 20-25 crore people by July 2021.”