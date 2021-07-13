Govt’s Drugs Campaign Is A Political Weapon: Akhil Gogoi

The Sivasagar MLA addressed the media on Tuesday made a few statements with reference to the ongoing drugs recovery in Assam where he said that government’s drug campaign is a political weapon.

Akhil Gogoi questioned, “Will the investigation on illegal drugs end with just the arrest of these small drug dealers in the state?”

He said that investigation must also be done on the involvement of police in these drug dealing.

While addressing the war on drugs issue, he questioned the government why there is still no task force formed to investigate the matter deep root.

The Raijor Dal leader further alleged that this is all a play of the government to dust the eyes of the general public.

He termed the ongoing drugs campaign of the government to be a political weapon of the government.

Akhil Gogoi has further urged the government to do well research on the Human Rights Commission.

On the other hand, the state government replied that there are no syndicates in the state in response to a question on the many illegal syndicates that are going on in the state at the assembly.