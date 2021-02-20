Grenade Attack Foiled In J&K, 2 Lashkar Terrorists Nabbed

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were arrested by security forces on Friday and recovered incriminating materials including live grenades from their possession at Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to PTI, security forces established a checkpoint near the Papachan-Bandipora bridge after receiving specific intelligence inputs and nabbed the two terrorists. They were identified as Abid Waza and Bashir Ahmed Gojer – both residents of Kashmir.

As per reports, both the individuals were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to terrorists of the proscribed terror group. They were reportedly tasked to carry out a grenade attack on security forces in the area.

Police said investigation is underway.