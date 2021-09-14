NationalTop Stories

J&K: Grenade Attack In Pulwama Leaves 4 Civilians Injured

By Pratidin Bureau

At least four civilians were wounded on Tuesday after militants tossed a grenade at a police party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The militants targeted the police party but missed, injuring civilians instead. They were rushed to the hospital soon after.

The area has been cordoned off and a manhunt was launched for the militants responsible for the attack.

It may be mentioned that yesterday six Chinese grenades were recovered on the busy Parimpira-Panthachowk axis of National Highway 44. The grenades were planted by terrorists in a sandbag.

A similar attack was reported last week as well at Chanapora area in Srinagar in which three persons including two women were left injured.

