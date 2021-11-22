Grenade blast near Army camp in Pathankot, No Casualties Reported

Surendra Lamba, SSP Pathankot said, “A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate of an Army camp in Pathankot. Further investigation is underway. CCTVs footage will be probed”, as quoted by ANI.

Early morning on Monday, a grenade blast occurred at the Indian Army’s Triveni Gate near Pathankot’s Dheerapul. Some unidentified motorcyclists lobbed the grenade in front of the Triveni gate of the cantonment, said the police.

Police said that they were verifying the CCTV footage obtained from the scene to identify the culprits.

After the blast, an alert has been sounded in the area as local police officials recovered parts of the grenade from the site. Police have not released further information regarding the incident yet. Injuries have not been reported in the explosion.

Notably, in January 2016, the Indian Air Force’s Pathankot Air Force base was attacked by heavily armed terrorists in which two security forces personnel died in the initial fight and another succumbed to injuries hours later.

