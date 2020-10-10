Top StoriesRegional

Grenade Hurled At Assam Rifles Camp, None Injured

By Pratidin Bureau
A grenade was tossed inside an Assam Rifles transit camp by unidentified persons in Nagaland’s Dimapur district on Saturday.

According to Dimapur police PRO T Relo Aye, the grenade exploded inside the camp but no injuries were reported.

The incident took place around 5 am at the paramilitary force’s transit camp in Purana Bazaar area, he said, adding that the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

