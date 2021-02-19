Greta Thunberg Tweets On “Human Rights” With #StandWithDishaRavi

Five days after 22-year-old Disha Ravi’s arrest, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has spoken out in support of Disha on Twitter who was jailed for alleged sedition and other charges for editing a “toolkit” that the police claim was used to conspire against the country over farmers’ protest.

“Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy. #StandWithDishaRavi” Thunberg tweeted, retweeting a thread posted by Fridays for Future (FFF), a group founded by Thunberg in August 2018, on Disha’s arrest.

According to Delhi police, two other individuals Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk edited the “toolkit” along with Disha to plan how the farmers’ protest should be carried out.

Delhi police said the act was seditious in nature despite widespread criticism that such planning is common for any social media campaign.

Earlier this month, the Google Docs file was tweeted by Thunberg to back the farmer protests, and then deleted.

“Disha has been an integral part of this movement. Not only has she been voicing out environment concerns in India but strived for the equality and representation of the country’s most affected and marginalized groups in the global climate movement’s narrative,” FFF tweeted.

Disha is currently in judicial custody for three more days. Her bail plea will be heard on tomorrow.