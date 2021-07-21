NationalTop Stories

Group Of Men In Delhi Sexually Assaults NE Girls

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Yet another case of sexual assault and racial discrimination has been reported in Delhi towards Northeastern girls on Tuesday night.

This incident has come to light in the Hauz Khas village in Delhi last night.

The incident came into light after a video went viral in social media from the two victims.

Related News

Assam Records 1,547 Fresh Covid Cases, 25 Fatalities

Assam: NDFB Leader M Batha To Surrender Soon

Assam: Hojai Police Rescues 9 Women From Women Trafficking

Guwahati: Ropeway To Resume Services From Tomorrow

As alleged by the victims, a group of men asked the Northeastern girls rates for one night after they were coming out of a pub enjoying with friends in an off day from work.

The girls were stopped by the men in the middle of the street for hourly charges as sex workers in the Country’s capital city.

The victims has captured the whole incident in their phone and shared it in the social media.

The girls further reveals how even the police asked them if they were bar dancers when they seek for their help.

The victim pleaded through their video for strict action against such molesters in Delhi as sexual assaulting and racial discrimination cases has been increasing day by day against Northeastern people in the country’s capital city.

Also Read: Delhi HC Restricts Illegal Broadcast Of Tokyo Olympics By Rogue Websites

You might also like
National

Odisha Policeman controls traffic with dance

Top Stories

Health Workers Account 14% COVID Cases Globally: WHO

Top Stories

Centre Working On Reducing Pollution Levels In 100 Cities: PM Modi

Assam

NDFB(S) link men arrested

Top Stories

Assam Govt Fixes Rates For Covid Treatment In Private Hospitals

National

Part Of Itanagar Highway Collapses Due To Heavy Rain, Netizens Slam Govt

Comments
Loading...