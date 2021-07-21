Group Of Men In Delhi Sexually Assaults NE Girls

Yet another case of sexual assault and racial discrimination has been reported in Delhi towards Northeastern girls on Tuesday night.

This incident has come to light in the Hauz Khas village in Delhi last night.

The incident came into light after a video went viral in social media from the two victims.

As alleged by the victims, a group of men asked the Northeastern girls rates for one night after they were coming out of a pub enjoying with friends in an off day from work.

The girls were stopped by the men in the middle of the street for hourly charges as sex workers in the Country’s capital city.

The victims has captured the whole incident in their phone and shared it in the social media.

The girls further reveals how even the police asked them if they were bar dancers when they seek for their help.

The victim pleaded through their video for strict action against such molesters in Delhi as sexual assaulting and racial discrimination cases has been increasing day by day against Northeastern people in the country’s capital city.

