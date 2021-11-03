Centre Releases GST Compensation, Assam Receives Rs 159.56 Crores

The Central Government has released GST Compensation of Rs. 17,000 crore to States today.

The total amount of compensation released to the States/UTs so far including the aforesaid amount during the year 2021-22 is Rs. 60,000 crore.

Assam received 159.5647 crores as GST compensation, while, Meghalaya received 27.7820 crores.

Manipur and Mizoram however did not receive any compensation.

As per the decision of GST Council, back to back loan of Rs.1.59 lakh crore has already been released in lieu of shortfall in release of GST Compensation during the current financial year.