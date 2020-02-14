GTP launches WhatsApp nos. for passengers

By Pratidin Bureau
The Guwahati Traffic Police (GTP) has launched two WhatsApp numbers for the passengers of the city bus service. If any city buses violate traffic rules, the passengers can lodge a complaint in these two numbers. The numbers are: 6901269006 and 6026176755.

The numbers were launched on Wednesday and the GTP officials have informed that they have received as many as 36 complaints against city buses so far through the numbers.

Earlier, the transport department has launched an operation against the city buses in Guwahati and seized some buses that violated the newly imposed rules by the DTO.

