GU Boys’ hostels to be used as Covid-19 quarantine centres

By Pratidin Bureau
The Gauhati University boys’ hostels have been taken over by the Kamrup (M) district administration to be used as a quarantine centre for coronavirus cases. The university hostels will be turned into a quarantine zone to cope with the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

All the Boys’ hostels except Venkata Rao Research Scholars Boys’ Hostel (RCC-5) and Babu Jagjivan Ram Hostel of Gauhati University with effect from 25-05-2020 to be used as Quarantine Centres.

In view of this, all the boarders are hereby informed, as endorsed by an emergent meeting of all the Wardens with the University authority to arrange to collect their necessary items from respective Hostels on or before 27th May 2020, GU Registrar said in a statement.

Further, it is strongly advised that they collect their necessary items at the earliest without waiting for the last date as the Disaster Management Authority (Kamrup Metro) may take possession of the Hostels at any moment, the statement added.

