GU Cultural Night Cancelled In View Of Covid-19 Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
GU

The cultural night of the ongoing Varsity Week at Gauhati University (GU) was cancelled via an official notification on Monday, in view of the recent Covid-19 situation.

Notably, earlier in the day, 20 students from various hostels in the university tested positive for the virus.

In view of the situation, the cultural night scheduled on December 14 along with other talent search competitions being organized by the Post Graduate Students’ Union stood cancelled, the Office of the Registrar informed via an official notification.

The notification further mentioned that classes were cancelled from December 15-19 with entry into GU for outsiders being restricted.

Hostels are to remain closed during this period with offices being run with minimum functioning, the notification mentioned.

GU

