Guwahati NewsTop Stories

GU Director Selected For National Service Scheme Award

By Pratidin Bureau

Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, the Director of Students’ Welfare, Gauhati University & Programme Coordinator, has been selected for the National Service Scheme (NSS) Award, 2019-20.

He has invited proposals from the eligible National Service Scheme Programme Officers and National Service Scheme Volunteers under Gauhati University for the ‘State National Service Scheme Award 2019-2020 & 2020-2021’.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Bimal Borah took to Twitter and congratulated Ranjan saying it was of immense pride for the state.

Related News

Manipur Ranks 3rd in SFSI Among Small States

Mizoram 3rd Worst Hit State of COVID-19 in the Country

COVID-19: Active Cases In India Lowest In 186 Days

Himachal: 79 Students Test Positive for COVID-19 in Mandi…

“I join the people of Assam in congratulating Dr. Kakati, Gauhati University and other NSS units under the premier university in this moment of immense pride for the state,” he tweeted.

“In a historic first for Gauhati University, Dr. Ranjan Kr Kakati, Director (Student’s Welfare) & Programme Co-coordinator (GU NSS Cell) of the university on being selected for the National Service Scheme (NSS) Award, 2019-20,” he further added.

You might also like
Assam

Delhi-Dibrugarh Special Train Reaches Assam

Covid 19

UP Minister Vijay Kashyap Succumbs to COVID-19

Top Stories

Jharkhand Woman Allegedly Raped By 17 Men, Husband Held Hostage

Assam

AASU Opposes Shut Down of GEC

Assam

Govt. all set to introduce Asom Darshan scheme

Assam

Nandini initiates #Pinkisthenewblue campaign