GU Director Selected For National Service Scheme Award

Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, the Director of Students’ Welfare, Gauhati University & Programme Coordinator, has been selected for the National Service Scheme (NSS) Award, 2019-20.

He has invited proposals from the eligible National Service Scheme Programme Officers and National Service Scheme Volunteers under Gauhati University for the ‘State National Service Scheme Award 2019-2020 & 2020-2021’.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Bimal Borah took to Twitter and congratulated Ranjan saying it was of immense pride for the state.

“I join the people of Assam in congratulating Dr. Kakati, Gauhati University and other NSS units under the premier university in this moment of immense pride for the state,” he tweeted.

“In a historic first for Gauhati University, Dr. Ranjan Kr Kakati, Director (Student’s Welfare) & Programme Co-coordinator (GU NSS Cell) of the university on being selected for the National Service Scheme (NSS) Award, 2019-20,” he further added.