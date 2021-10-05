GU IDOL Scam: Main Accused Kandarpa Das Suspended

The main accused in the Institute Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) scam, Kandarpa Das, has been suspended from Gauhati University on Tuesday.

Das was the former director of IDOL.

The decision to suspend him was taken during a meeting of the Executive Council of GU today.

According to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), IDOL of GU was recognized by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), with approval of the Distance Education Council (DEC) in August 2010 for offering eight courses for three years from 2010-11.

CAG alleged that the university allowed 23 unapproved courses, which have kept the fate of more than 70,000 students hanging. An amount of Rs. 39.06 crore was collected as the fee from the students for these courses.

The CAG report was also tabled in the Legislative Assembly of Assam.