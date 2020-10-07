GU IDOL Scam: Probe Panel Submits Report

The one-member committee of Retired Justice of Sikkim and Jammu & Kashmir, Aftab Hussain Saikia has submitted its inquiry report relating to the scam of Gauhati University’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL).

The probe panel headed by Saikia was formed to probe the anomalies at the distance learning institute of the university.

The report was taken up at the executive council meeting of the university on Monday which reportedly accepted it, reported Assam Tribune.

“The report was read out to the members. No hard copy was given to any member,” the report said.

According to a source as quoted by the newspaper said that the report has been sent to the Governor who is the Chancellor of the university.”

The irregularities came out in a CAG report which was tabled in the Assam Legislative Assembly. Gauhati University had jeopardised the career prospects of nearly 74,000 students and collected Rs 39 crore as enrolment fees from them by offering 21 unapproved courses through its distance learning centre for seven years, the CAG report had stated.

The CAG said Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), with approval of the Distance Education Council (DEC), had recognised the IDOL of GU in August 2010 for offering eight courses for three years from 2010-11.

Audit observed that IDOL, GU had offered 21 unapproved courses beyond the approved eight courses through ODL (open and distance learning) mode during 2010-11 to 2016-17.

The courses were, however, discontinued from August, 2017.

A seven-member committee was also formed by the university’s VC to examine the CAG findings, but it is not known if it has submitted its observations.