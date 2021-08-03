GU PG Admission Entrance Exams To Be Conducted Offline On The Basis Of MCQ

Gauhati University has decided to conduct the Post Graduate Admission process for all the departments of the University strictly on the basis of MCQ based offline Entrance Examination for the session 2021-22.

The Admission Committee of the University held a meeting on July 15 where they took this decision to cope up with the UGC guidelines to complete the whole admission process latest by September, 2021.

There will be Common Entrance Test for admission into different courses for the session 2021-2022. Admissions will be stricly based on the performance and eligibility criteria of the Entrance test.

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) i.e. 10% from the unreserved category will be included into the different Post Graduate Courses for the University Departments and the Affiliated Colleges of the University.

In admission to the traditional program of study, 80% of total intake will be reserved for Gauhati University graduates. The remaining 20%will be reserved for other University students only.

All seats in the Interdisciplinary Program of study are open for all students irrespective of any University.