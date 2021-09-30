GU Professor Suspended for Allegedly Sexually Harassing Student

Assistant Professor of Gauhati University (GU) has been placed under suspension for allegedly sexually harassing a student of the university on Wednesday.

The accused is an assistant professor from Hindi Department named Amit Pandey who had allegedly molested a student of the University.

The Post Graduate Students Association has submitted a memorandum to the Vice Chancellor of the Gauhati University to find a proper inquiry and punish the accused on Wednesday.

As accused, Assistant Professor Amit Pandey sexually assaults students through WhatsApp and Facebook with obscene messages.

Earlier, a student had also complaint about the professor’s obscene behaviour.

