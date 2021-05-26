GU Releases SOPs For Open Book Exams | Full Details Here

In view of surging COVID-19 cases, Gauhati University has decided to conduct the examinations in ‘open book’ format or online mode.

It has released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the same that are to be strictly followed by students.

Below are the SOPs –

All answers must be handwritten by the examinee in A4 size paper. A model Answer Sheet is uploaded in the portal https://web.gauhati.ac.in/otbe. This model Answer Sheet may also be downloaded, printed and then used for writing answers.

All pages must contain page numbers.

Number of pages may be less or more than 10 pages. But, in no case the uploaded document be more than 5.0 MB size.

A procedure is laid down in the portal https://web.gauhati.ac.in/otbe. to know as to how to scanand convert the Answer Sheets in to PDF and can be reduced to less than 5.00 MB. This is very crucial for successful uploading. As such, the examinees should practise and learn properly as to how to limit it to less than the specified size. Ideally, if scanned properly, a 10 page document will be around only 2 MB size only.

To do it as mentioned in point 4 above, some apps have been recommended in the portal https://web.gauhati.ac.in/otbe. The students can use similar other apps also.

The Question Papers will be available for downloading 30 minutes before the beginning of the Examination.

The student will be able to upload the PDF copy of the answer script after 30 minutes from the time of commencement of the examination and the upload facility will be available until one hour (60 minutes) after the end of the examination.

Once a student uploads a document, he/she can’t do it again.

So make sure that the Answer Sheets are properly scanned, converted to a single PDF maintaining serialization of the pages.

Recheck the size of the document before going for uploading and make sure it does not exceed 5 MB size.

So, students are strongly advised to practise this procedure (scanning and conversion to PDF) sing any document available at hand.

In order to take the Examination, the students will be required to log in to the Examination Portal. To log in, the students need to give correct Registration No., Mobile No. and Date of Birth.

Since it is an Open Book Examination conducted in the online mode, they will be able to take the help of the textbooks, notes etc.

The total marks for each paper will be 70 percent of the total theory marks. Total duration of the examination will be mentioned in the respective question papers.

There will be no offline submission of any Answer Sheet anywhere.

Further, students are informed to ensure their connectivity and use of proper gadgets.