GU To Conduct BBA Exams in Offline Mode from Nov 6

Gauhati University has announced the dates of the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) examination to be held from November 6 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The examination will be conducted in offline mode which has been opposed by the students.

The University has announced to conduct the BBA examinations from November 6. This has miffed the students who are worried about appearing for physical examination amid the pandemic situation.

The final year students of BBA have urged the administration to provide them with the online option as was done with the other Bachelor’s Degree exams. 

The varsity has issued a notice stating that all examinations to be held after 1st November will be conducted only in the offline mode without an online option.

Earlier, the same was declared for the BA/B.Sc/B.Com final semester examinations and after much request and protest from the students, the online mode was added.

