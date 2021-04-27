GU To Hold Exams In Offline Mode After Covid Situation Improves

Keeping in view of the spurting cases of coronavirus, Gauhati University had postponed all UG and PG examinations including in its affiliated colleges, however, the varsity also clarified on Tuesday that examinations will be held only in offline mode with 20 days prior notification after the Covid situation improves.

The decision was made due to students’ lack of proper access of internet connectivity.

An official release stated, “Discussed in detail about the Nature of Internet connectivity available to all Students (about 2.5 lakhs Located in different remote Area as well as lack of suitable Electronic Gadgets like Laptop, Smart Phones, etc), it is decided that these Examinations will be in the offline mode with 20 days prior Notification after the situation reverts to Normalcy.”

Further, the release noted that it has also been decided that classes of all semesters will be started from the first week of May 2021 in both offline and online modes as per feasibility depending on local situations in different places/ institutions.

In a notification issued by the Registrar of Gauhati University on Monday, the University was declared closed with effect from April 27 to May 11, 2021, in view of an order by the Kamrup Metro district administration. “All examinations in Gauhati University and its affiliated colleges/institutes are also hereby postponed with immediate effect,” the earlier notification said.