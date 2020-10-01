NationalTop Stories

Guidelines Issued For Civil Services Exam

By Pratidin Bureau
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the central service recruiting body, has issued guidelines which the candidates appearing for the exam should follow during the Civil Services Exam that will be held on October 4 this year.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has set rules which are precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infection.

Guidelines for the exam

Candidates will have to wear masks on the day of examination. The UPSC has said that candidates without mask or face cover will not be allowed entry into the exam venue.

It has also asked candidates bring their own sanitizers to the exam centre in transparent bottles.

Candidates will have to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the examination halls/ rooms as well as on the premises of the venue.

Candidates should carry admit cards, photographs, and black ballpoint pens to fill the OMR answer sheets and the attendance list.

Communication devices are barred to the exam room. Candidates can wear simple wrist watches though.

Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action against the concerned candidates including debarment from future Examination / Selection.

